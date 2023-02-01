Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu declares

General News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has called for contenders to feel free to file nominations to contest him when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) holds parliamentary primaries in May.



Whiles giving hope to would-be aspirants, the Tamale South Member of Parliament assured that he would win re-election by a landslide touting his prowess and growing influence over the years.



“The Tamale South seat is free, it is open. When nominations open, you can come in. The only thing I can assure you is that you won't get more than 5% of the votes or probably 2%. You won't make more than five percent,” he told Evans Mensah on a Joy News programme.



Haruna has been in Parliament since 2008 when he joined the Fourth Parliament, he has since served in the 5th, 6th, 7th and in the current 8th Parliament.



He has also held a number of ministerial portfolios over the period, among others Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and the Ministry of Communications.



‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah



NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah all but endorsed Haruna Iddrisu to sail through upcoming primaries for the Tamale South seat.



Asiedu Nketiah said the MP, who is in his fifth term, had become so powerful in his constituency that it would even be surprising if he is contested at all when the primaries are held later this year.



“The outgone Minority Leader, Honourable Haruna Iddrisu, he is so powerful in his constituency, he is almost always not contested at all. I have my doubts whether anybody will contest him,” Asiedu Nketiah told party faithful during a meeting in London.



The one-time General Secretary was addressing concerns that the January 23 changes to the party’s leadership in Parliament was going to affect some of the replaced leaders at the upcoming primaries.



The NDC will hold presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 13, 2023.



NDC rings changes in parliamentary leadership



The NDC, through its General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to announce the replacement of three members: the Minority Leader, the deputy Minority Leader, and the Minority Chief Whip.



The NDC picked Ato Forson to replace Haruna Iddrisu as leader of the Minority Caucus.



Other changes included Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele, who is the new deputy Minority Chief Whip.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is also retained as second deputy Minority Chief Whip.



SARA