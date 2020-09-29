Politics of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Tamale South: I’ll be disappointed if I don’t get 80,000 votes – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in parliament

Current Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tamale South Constituency and minority leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has vowed to increase his votes in the constituency to 80,000 in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for December 7.



Mr Haruna will be contesting for the 5th time having won the seat on the four previous contests comfortably and indicated he will be disappointed if he does not make the 80,000 votes target.



Speaking at an event to commission a Community health facility for the Kakpag-yili electoral area in his constituency, Mr Iddrisu promised to work to ensure that he surpasses his previous performance and take his votes from about 52, 000 in 2016 to 80,000 come December 7, 2020.



“I believe that I will do much better in the upcoming election. If at the end of counting, I fail to get 80, 000 votes, I will not hesitate to challenge the results, “he said in Dagbani.



He then urged supporters to come out in their numbers and vote for him and former President John Dramani Mahama so that the constituency can witness more development.



The Constituency has a little above 116, 000 votes. Mr Iddrisu’s target is therefore very ambitious. And if he succeeds, it will be historic given the formidable opposition he has.



In 2016, he vowed to obtain 70, 000 votes but had about 52,000 votes at the end of polls.





