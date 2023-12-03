Tamale MCE is NPP parliamentary candidate-elect for Tamale Central

Regional News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: GNA

Mr Sule Salifu, the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, has been elected the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for Tamale Central to contest the seat in the 2024 general election.



He polled 433 votes out of a total valid votes of 848 to beat Ismail Yahuza and Abass Zakaria, who had 350 and 65 votes, respectively.



Mr Salifu, in an interview with the media in Tamale, after the results were declared, expressed appreciation to the delegates for choosing him.



He reiterated his ability to win the Tamale Central Constituency seat for the party for the first time, indicating that apt strategies, unity and proper groundwork were key to achieving the goal.



“As the parliamentary candidate-elect, I am going to team up with the Council of Elders, party executives, women and youth groups and all stakeholders who matter, in determining how to win the seat,” he said.



“There is no seat that is not winnable because once upon a time we were told the Mion, Karaga and Damongo seats were for the NDC. These seats are now owned by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).”



Mr Salifu described the NPP as a united, focused and determined political party, whose peaceful nature was demonstrated in the smooth process of the election in the “orphan constituencies”.