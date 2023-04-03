Tamale High Court cancels bench warrant for Savelugu MP

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

There was tension at the Tamale High Court this morning when the Member of Parliament for the Savelugu Constituency, Jacob Iddrisu, appeared before the court following a bench warrant issued for his arrest on Friday, March 31, 2023.



Hundreds of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including some MPs gathered at the premises of the high court in solidarity with the MP. The development temporarily caused tension around the court premises.



The MP for the Savelugu Constituency, Jacob Iddrisu, is standing trial for the unlawful possession of firearms but failed to show up on the 31st of March, 2023 which led the court to issue a bench warrant for his arrest.



When the MP appeared before the High Court today, his counsel, Charles Lwanga Puozuing argued that, his client has been consistent in appearing before the court and assured the judge that his client will honour subsequent sittings and see the case to a successful end.



The high court judge, Justice Richard Kujapwah, in his response, said, the reason given by the defendant was not convincing enough, but the bench warrant issued on Friday, March 31st has not been effected.



The court, therefore, granted the request of the counsel for the defendant to cancel the warrant. One of the Counsels for the defendant, Haruna Iddrisu, addressed the media after the proceedings. The court has adjourned the case to Wednesday, April 5, 2023.