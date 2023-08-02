Tamale High Court acquits Savelugu MP of firearm charges

General News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Savelugu constituency, Alhaji Jacob Iddrisu, has been freed by the Tamale high court on all counts of criminal charges against him, citinewsroom reports.



He was accused of having in his possession firearms after the 2020 presidential elections which sparked an outrage among his constituents.



The MP was charged with illegal possession of firearms and has been battling the case in court since 2020.



The legal action was necessitated by the death of a young girl during a shooting incident at the office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Savelugu in the Northern Region.



Northern regional police were at the NDC Party office in Savelugu to curtail the gunshots that led to the demise of one individual on December 9, 2020.



After the police conducted a thorough search at the Party’s office in the constituency, an AK-47 rifle and Sixty rounds of ammunition were found which are suspected to have been used to commit crime in the area.



Hon. Alhaji Jacob was momentarily arrested and put on trial for the law to have its course on the matter.



The Tamale high court, in March 2023, issued a bench warrant for his arrest following his refusal to appear before the court since 2020.



On July 31, 2023, the Tamale High Court finally issued its ruling acquitting the MP for the Savelugu constituency of all charges leveled against him.



The ruling brings an end to the three-year legal tussle to exonerate the Member of Parliament.



BS/WA