Politics of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Talk is cheap; what did you do while in power? - Bawumia quizzes Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, NDC flagbearer and Vice president Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reminded former president John Mahama that the 2020 presidential elections is a choice between his eight-year record as Vice President and President and the three-and-half-year record of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President.



Former president John Mahama has been making a series of promises in an attempt to woo Ghanaians, but in a post on his official Facebook page, Dr. Bawumia has reminded the former president that Ghanaians will judge him by his record as President, not by his new-found promises.



“The choice Ghanaians face on December 7 is between John Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Thankfully both of them have records. John Mahama was Vice President and President for 8 years and Nana Akufo-Addo has been the president for three and half years,” Dr. Bawumia wrote.



According to Dr. Bawumia, it is not about what John Mahama is promising or saying, but it is about what he did in government.



"...What matters ultimately to Ghanaians is how these two leaders were able to manage the economy and alleviate the suffering of the people when they were given the opportunity to serve,” Bawumia opined.



Former president Mahama, during the outdooring of his running mate on Monday, July 27, promised among other things, to settle monies owed customers of liquidated financial institutions, including DKM which collapsed during Mahama’s presidency.



While the NPP government has settled a number of customers and the Official Liquidator has started paying claims of staff of liquidated banks, Vice President Bawumia minced no words in reminding former president Mahama how his government poorly supervised the illegal activities of the liquidated banks, as well as the collapse of 82 financial institutions during his time in government.



“John Mahama presided over a mismanaged and collapsing financial system. 82 licensed financial institutions collapsed under JM’s watch (were they deliberately collapsed by his government?) and the depositors were not paid,” Dr. Bawumia stated in his Facebook post.







