Regional News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

Talensi Paramount Chief wins Upper East Council of State slot

Talensi Paramount Chief, Mosore Kugbilsong Nanlebetang

Mosore Kugbilsong Nanlebetang, the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, has been elected to the Council of State as a representative for the Upper East Region.



This is the second election of the Tongraan to the Council of State as the region's representative.



The Paramount Chief contested among four other individuals and polled 19 votes out of the total valid vote cast of 30 to emerge winner.



His close contender, Ditundini Adiali Thomas-More, who is Paramount Chief for the Chiana Traditional Area secured 6 votes, placing second.



Dr. Akamboe Ayirebasia got 5 votes, leaving fellow contestants, Yaw Mort and Akurugu Eric Aligiyalah, with zero scores respectively.



There was no rejected votes.