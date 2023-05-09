Takoradi radio presenter overpowers knife wielding mentally challenged man

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A local radio presenter saved himself from a deadly attack by a mentally challenged man wielding a machete.



According to the Western Regional Correspondent of Despite Media, Appiah Dankwa, there has been an increasing trend of mentally challenged persons attacking and terrorizing residents of Takoradi metropolis.



Recounting one such incident on the Monday, May 8, 2023, edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme, Appiah Dankwa said a Nigerian reported to be mentally challenged recently attacked a local journalist who was returning to his home from the Takoradi market.



“Papa Taste (name of presenter) who is a drive time host had gone to the market to shop and was returning home. There is one mentally challenged man who is suspected to be a Nigerian and is also said to be into substance abuse, he terrorises the market women whenever he gets high. As soon as he sighted Taste, he shouted at him saying ‘you this person, you this person.’ With a machete he was wielding the man sought to attack Taste whose survival instincts kicked in at that moment. They wrestled each other until he was overpowered and bystanders came in,” the reporter said.



He added that the mentally challenged man escaped from the scene but was arrested after he resurfaced a few days later.



Appiah Dankwa who described the recent attacks on residents as worrying thus called for an appropriate intervention.



Despite the fact that laws of Ghana make certain provisions for the safety of mentally challenged persons and members of the public, people with mental health issues tend to roam the streets with no intervention of care.



