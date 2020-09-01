Regional News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Takoradi branch of the GSA donates to Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital

The Takoradi Branch of the Ghana Shipper's Authority (GSA), has presented items worth hundreds of Ghana cedis to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital to aid health care delivery.



The items included, 100 bedsheets, fifteen gallons of liquid soap and some face masks.



Mr. Charles Darling Asiedu Sey, the Takoradi Branch Manager who presented the items to the Deputy Director of Nursing Services of the Hospital, said the Shipper's Authority deemed it prudent to pay their due to society on annual basis.



"We have over the years donated to several institutions as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility...and this year, with the COVID-19 crisis, we thought it wise to assist the only referral hospital in the Region," he added.



Mr Sey was grateful to management and Board of the Authority for consistently meeting the needs of some vulnerable people and bringing hope to many in society.



Ms. Justina Amo-Yartey, the Deputy Director of Nursing Services, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Hospital to the Authority and promised judicious use of the items.





