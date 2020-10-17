Regional News of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: GNA

Takoradi Technical University library gets solar power system

The Member of Parliament for Effia-Kwesimintsim, Mr Joseph Cudjoe has commissioned a 25 Kilowatts solar power system for the Takoradi Technical University's Library, saving the school about GH¢24,000 electricity cost.



The solar power, which costs a 100,000 USD was facilitated by Mr Cudjoe and his Korean investor friend Mr. Linux Yoo Inwoo.



The Vice-Chancellor for the school, Reverend Professor John Frank Eshun who took delivery of the system, stated that the project started about two years ago when the Council had a discussion and decided to change the school's energy system.



According to him, they engaged the MP for assistance, which he agreed to help.



Prof. Eshun noted that the power system would help the school's energy consumption and hoped that the school gets more solar power systems in place to cut down energy cost.



He thanked the Member of Parliament and Mr. Inwoo for the initiative and for making their dream a reality.



The Vice-Chancellor named Mr. Inwoo as an Ambassador for development for the school.



Mr Cudjoe for his part said "development was easier when you are surrounded by the development oriented people", adding that, the power system had become a reality due to the corporation of the leadership of the school and thanked the Vice-Chancellor for his cooperation.



He indicated that talks were ongoing with the Korean investor to install another solar system for the "Oduro block, fixing of street lights on the campus and the construction of an AstroTurf for sports".



Mr Inwoo explained that as a friend of the MP, when he discussed it with him to support the school with a solar power system, he felt it was a laudable idea to give back since he has been doing business in Ghana for some years now.



He pledged to support the school's future projects if given the opportunity.



The estate officer for the school, Mr. Samuel Owusu Nimo explained that the solar power works with a 1000 Ampere power battery voltaic, which is been fed by 74 photovoltage solar panels mounted on the roof of the building.



According to him, the battery bank feeds two inverters of which the photo cells in the photo voltaic panel convert the solar light to an electrical current which feeds the inverters.



He explained that the inverters then feed the load in the building, powering the lights, fans, and computers in the library.

