Takoradi Technical University hosts maiden GNPC Foundation Career Fair 2022

General News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: GNPC Foundation

The Takoradi Technical University Auditorium, today October 26, 2022, held the first edition of the GNPC Foundation Career Fair aimed at creating an avenue for the exchange of information and knowledge necessary to honing the skills of students to meet the demands of today’s job market.



Themed “Strategic Positioning for the Job Market,” this event offered a platform for participants to engage with professionals drawn from across various industries on how to align themselves with the unique expectations of today’s global workforce and thereby boosting their employability standings.



The program designed and implemented by the Education and Training Unit of GNPC Foundation is part of its mandate of investing in building the capacity of Ghanaian students across the country.



According to Dr Caroline Aggrey-Fynn, Head of Education and Training Unit, the event is necessitated by the outcome of the Unit’s studies over time which indicates a gap in skillset of graduating students and the expectations of employers. “We work closely with educational establishments across the country and hold partnerships with several organizations that seek competence and high aptitudes from graduates, and we have realized the need to help the youth bridge the gap in career and counseling,” she said.



The Guest Speaker for the occasion, Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah who doubles as the Executive Director for the Foundation, took the opportunity to highlight on the milestone successes chalked by the Foundation in the past five (5) years which includes over 700 borehole facilities in rural and peri-urban communities, construction of educational facilities such as 141 classroom blocks and 8 fully equipped laboratories; 94 (24-unit) Sanitary facilities in communities, schools and markets; 38 community pitches have been developed into standard Astroturf facilities across Ghana for our youth, offered scholarships for 4,562 undergraduates, 800 post-graduates, and 188 PHD studies in Ghanaian tertiary institutions for brilliant but needy students.



On the foreign front, the Foundation has awarded 295 scholarships to students to pursue various programmes of study abroad and finally sponsored as many as 200 students to Cuba to pursue Medicine. 2,450 artisans from both technical and vocational trades were assisted to get certification from the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) and again have received basic start-up tools to begin their artisanal journeys.







Other experts and specialists suchlike Prof. Kwesi Amponsah-Tawiah, General Manager, Human Resource and Administration of GNPC, Samuel Addoteye, Human Resource Manager of GNPC, Agatha Amos, Senior Human Resource Officer of GNPC, Dr Eric Bruce-Amartey, Senior Lecturer at Takoradi Technical University, Fafali Esinam Amengor, Founder and CEO of SnS Legacy Company Limited, Mr Akwasi Afriyie Opoku, Republic Bank Manager (Takoradi Branch) and Mr Kennedy Vigbedorh Medodzi all took turns to speak on various subjects ranging from “Emotional Intelligence and Critical Thinking”, “CV Writing and Expectations at the Workplace”, “Personal Identity and Vision”, “Entrepreneurship”, “Social Media Etiquette”, “Financial Management”, among others.



The program was attended by hundreds of students from the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and representatives of several corporate organizations.







