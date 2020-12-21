Regional News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: GNA

Takoradi Technical University graduates 3,155 Students

A student receiving special award

Dr. Henrietta Abane, the Chairperson of Council of the Takoradi Technical University(TTU) says the University has the vision to build and equip students with the requisite skills and capabilities to thrive in a modern economy and also have the consciousness to contribute to a better society.



"This university is founded on the conviction that technical education is the most effective instrument to improve upon the lives of people. Education also remains the most effective tool to bridge the inequality gap in our society. It is through education that we can give full expression to the rights enshrined in our Constitution".



Dr. Abane was speaking at the fifth congregation of the University in Effia in the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.



The annual ceremony conferred various diplomas, degrees, Masters, and awards on deserving students who have worked tirelessly over the years to complete their programmes of study and have satisfied the requirements for graduation.



In all, 3,155 students graduated under the 2019/2020 academic year.



The COVID–19 pandemic interrupted the academic year, affected teaching and learning, and rearranged scheduled examinations. Students and lecturers alike had to embrace new digital methodologies of delivering lectures and learning.



In all this, there was the conscious and active involvement of all levels of University management, faculty, and staff to ensure that the government and other stakeholders’ protocols were adhered to while students came to complete the academic year and write their examinations.



The University Governing Council has since its inauguration in September 2017, steered the affairs of the University and provided policy direction as required.



Dr Abane said the Council, during its tenure, has enacted University statutes and fashioned out a code of conduct and standing orders to direct its meetings.



"The University Council had completed some infrastructural projects such as University hall, reconstruction of the Oduro block and a refurbishment and retooling of the University Health Centre" she indicated.



Some new projects also include the building of two four-story lecture theatres, one on the main campus and another at the BU campus, an extension of the administrative block, and a TTU-private partnership hostel project on the main campus.



Speaking to the graduands, Dr. Abane stated that "the university has equipped you with basic survival skills which you should harness and apply in solving everyday problems. Be a change agent in your community. The road will be tough but I trust you are equal to the task."



She also encouraged them to be good ambassadors of the Takoradi Technical University.



Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister said competition for jobs was the main issue to face as a new graduate leaving the walls of academia, getting a job in today's market required careful planning and You must position yourself for excellence."



"The structure and content of our educational system calls for a shift from merely passing examinations, to building character, nurturing values as well as raising literate, confident and indeed citizens who can think critically", he added.



He pointed out that, the current education must therefore focus on impacting entrepreneurial, scientific, and technical skills of graduates.



"This is the agenda of the Government, and I am happy to note that, Takoradi Technical University shares in the Government’s vision, and has not relented in ensuring total quality management in this direction", the regional Minister noted.



Professor Frank John Eshun, Vice-Chancellor of the University stated that despite the disruptive acts of COVID-19 on academics, the school adopted internet tools to facilitate school activities.



Professor Eshun said the school was repositioning itself to become the centre of excellence in the oil and gas sector and lauded the numerous efforts by the Petroleum Commission in realising that vision.



He said students with disabilities were not left out as the university continued to admit them as an integral part of a dynamic society.



Special awards were given to students who distinguished themselves during the year under review.

