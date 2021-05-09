Takoradi Technical University establishes cyber-security Centre

Regional News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Takoradi Technical University has established a cyber-security centre to train students in cyber and technological skills to help reduce the risks of data loss, theft and sabotage.



Cyber-related crimes are on the rise in recent times and it is envisaged that the Centre would train many people to help unravel the myth behind cyber-crime, digital forensics and other cyber-related issues, which confront the nation today.



Reverend Professor John Frank Eshun, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, said the centre would offer prospective students Certificates and Diplomas in cyber programmes.



The centre is also opened to the security agencies, banks and the public to ensure its sustenance.



The VC assured partners of the maximum care to ensure that the equipment were well maintained.



The state-of-the-art Centre would serve as an employment avenue for the teaming graduates looking to start their enterprises.



Mr David Davor, Assistant Project Manager of Cybersecurity Ghana, said the centre was poised to offer solutions to cyber-related crime and fraud in the country.



Ms Matilda Kafui, a Cyber-security Ambassador, said the establishment of cyber-security clubs was to help students develop interest, learn computing skills and create employment.