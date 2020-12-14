Regional News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: GNA

Takoradi MP embarks on thanksgiving tour

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, MP, Takoradi Constituency

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Takoradi Constituency has embarked on a thanksgiving tour to thank the electorate in Takoradi for reposing yet another confidence in him in the just-ended 2020 elections.



He also thanked the constituents for having confidence in its 2020 Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo by renewing his mandate for another deserving term for him to do more.



Mr Darko-Mensah who is also the Western Regional Minister expressed gratitude to God and the people in the Region for the peaceful conduct of the polls, which further deepened Ghana’s enviable reputation as the citadel of democracy on the continent of Africa and beyond.



Speaking in an interview with the GNA during the tour, he thanked the rank and file of the party particularly, Executives and Campaign Team members at the Constituency, Electoral Area and Polling Station levels for their hard work in achieving the victory.



“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is thankful to the electorate for retaining the Takoradi Seat in Parliament to support the President-Elect to deliver on his vision for the Region and the country at large”, he announced.



He commended the Western Regional Directorate of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the security agencies for the conduct of the 2020 general election even in the midst of COVID-19.



According to him, he was optimistic for retaining the seat taking into consideration the good works and the hard work done for the Takoradi people and in the Region.



He, therefore, assured the constituents to expect more greater works and good projects in stake for them which would improve on their living conditions, especially job creation for the teeming youth.



The tour which took place in all the electoral areas within the constituency was followed with musical concert, health walk and a church service.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.