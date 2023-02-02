Takoradi-Anaji Rotary Club cuts sod for building of one storey nurses' flat for Sekondi School for the Deaf

Regional News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: Takoradi-Anaji Rotary Club

Healthcare acquisition remains a challenge for persons with disability. Since most health facilities and health practitioners lack the requisite expertise to suit the needs of persons with disability.



As such in light of performing one of their core mandates which borders on disease prevention and treatment, the Rotary Club of Takoradi Anaji has cut sod for the construction of a one-storey nurses’ accommodation facility at Sekondi School for the Deaf.



The club with support from other benevolent organisations including Justmoh and Hanniab Ventures is undertaking this project.



"We as Rotarians are known as leaders and problem-solvers in our various communities and are challenged to undertake projects that benefit several communities. These have been categorised into seven (7) areas of focus by Rotary International.”



Two of the 7 areas of focus that the Rotary Club of Takoradi-Anaji seeks to undertake today are basic education and Literacy and Disease Treatment and Prevention. Against this background, we have decided to donate 2000 workbooks and learning and teaching materials to 3 basic schools in the Sekondi Takoradi metropolis namely English and Arabic school, Ponty International school, and Anaji M A Basic school.



It would be our utmost pleasure to see the teachers apply these educational materials to their intended use for the benefit of the pupils and society at large.



Rotarians believe that security lies not in the building of walls around our houses but rather improving the state of life within the society

The club also cut sod for the construction of a one-storey nurses' quarters for the Sekondi School for the Deaf and this project falls under the disease treatment and prevention.



We want to use this medium to appeal to all benevolent individuals and organisations to partner with the Rotary Club of Takoradi-Anaji in the construction of this accommodation facility which is commencing today.



The club is optimistic that through this media publicity, our objective of contributing our quota in the area of disease prevention and treatment will materialise.



We are pretty confident that these vulnerable children and posterity will forever remain grateful to us for our altruism" Said The President Of The Takoradi-Anaji Rotary Club, Madam Angelina Aba Yalley.



The obviously elated head teacher of Sekondi School for the Deaf, madam Favour Aflakpui, in her appreciation remarks, noted that accommodation when completed will go a long way to complement the school’s infirmary facility.



Appreciation



On behalf of the SMC, PTA, staff, students and on my own behalf as the Headmistress of Sekondi School for the Deaf, we wish to express our profound gratitude to the Rotary Club, Anaji-Takoradi for honouring our request made to them.



In our quest to have accommodation for Nurses to man our infirmary, Rotary Club Anaji-Takoradi has officially cut sod for the construction of Nurses’ quarters and it is our fervent hope that the project will be completed in the stipulated time to achieve its intended purpose.



As we see this project come to reality, I want to use this opportunity to appeal to other philanthropists, individuals, organizations and government to consider more accommodation facilities for other health personnel including E&T Nurses, Audiologist, Optometrist, Orthopedist, etc. who are also needed because of the health challenges of these special students.



Once again, I thank you Rotary Club Anaji-Takoradi and may God bless you all" Said The Headmistress Of Sekondi School For The Deaf (Sekdeaf) Madam Favour Aflakpui.



The club as part of their literacy project also donated some books to Khairiyah English and Arabic basic school, Ponty international school, and Anaji M/A basic school.