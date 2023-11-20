Take your time - Alban Bagbin cautions on approval of 2024 budget

General News of Monday, 20 November 2023

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has emphasized that the approval process for the 2024 budget statement presented by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will not be rushed, citinewsroom.com reports.



Alban Bagbin expressed the need for due diligence on the document, highlighting its critical nature.



Speaking at a post-budget workshop in Parliament, Bagbin underscored the significance of giving thorough attention to the budget.



He stated, “This budget is a critical budget, and I want us to take time because leadership has discussed it with me, and we have enough time for you to deliberate on the budget. We are, therefore, expecting that you will not come and just make political statements or propaganda. Please listen to the voices of our people and do a critical analysis of the budget.”



During his address to Parliament on November 15, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta revealed projections that the economy is poised to surge from GH¢219.5 billion in 2016 to a historic GH¢1 trillion in 2024.



He also highlighted a decline in inflation as a positive indicator of the economy's improved performance.



However, the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, criticized the Finance Minister's projections, describing them as the "lowest point" of the 2024 budget presentation.







