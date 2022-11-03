Take your destiny in your hands; Akufo-Addo has nothing better for you - Kwaku Kobeah To Ghanaians

General News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Presidential Candidate Hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress Mr Ernest Kwaku Kobeah has advised Ghanaians to take their destinies into their own hands rather than falling and depending on the current government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo since he has nothing better to offer Ghanaians.



According to Mr Kwaku Kobeah a Ghanaian Businessman in the United Kingdom , he was very sad and felt disappointed after President Akuffo Addo addressed the country last Sunday to lay down measures to mitigate the ailing economy because there was nothing better to make the economy work again but rather casting hope on International Monitory Fund Bailout Programs.



Mr Kwaku Kobeah observed that the president could have announced the reduction of fuel price by reducing some obnoxious taxes on petroleum that could have reduced the fuel price.



Lamenting on the current state of the Ghanaian economy the Ghanaian Sewage System Expert Mr Kwaku Kobeah indicated that there is a high level of pressure in the system but it is very disappointing that the clueless president does not have anything better to offer the suffering masses hence the need for the masses to take their destiny into their own hands until the future NDC comes in their rescue.



