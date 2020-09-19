General News of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Take your Peace FM, NDC will never return to that overhyped station – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC Communications Officer

Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has debunked reports suggesting that the NDC wants to return to Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning Show after months of the boycott.



The National Democratic Congress boycotted Peace FM’s morning show in May 2020 after describing the host of the show as a dictator and bias.



A statement from the NDC copied to MyNewsGh.com said “The National Communication Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to inform all its communicators, media monitors, and officials that the party has boycotted Peace (104.3) FM’s morning show (Kookrokoo) effective today, Wednesday, 6th May 2020”.



However, there were reports in some sections of the local media suggesting that the NDC was “fighting” to be brought back to the programme they had boycotted in May this year.



But in a tweet addressing this issue, Sammy Gyamfi insists that the NDC will not and has not begged to return to the Peace FM Morning show which he describes as an over-hyped platform.



Sammy Gyamfi indicated that the NDC brand is far bigger than the Peace FM morning show and they will never especially under his watch appear on the show.



He said “For the records, the NDC has never and will never beg to appear on Peace FM’s Kookrokoo. The Comm. Bureau that I lead, does not intend to ever return to that show. The NDC brand is far greater than that overhyped platform. Our boycott still stands. Ignore the lies. #BaakoLied".





For the records, the NDC has never and will never beg to appear on Peace FM’s Kookrokoo. The Comm. Bureau that I lead, does not intend to ever return to that show. The NDC brand is far greater than that overhyped platform. Our boycott still stands. Ignore the lies. #BaakoLied — Sammy Gyamfi (@SammyGyamfi2017) September 19, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.