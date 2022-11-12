‘Take up more pro bono cases’ – Justice Anin-Yeboah advises new lawyers

General News of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has called on lawyers who were recently enrolled to the Ghana Bar Association to take up more unpaid cases.



According to the Chief Justice, the move will help the vulnerable in society who need assistance but cannot afford legal representation in court to attain justice and equality before the law.



He explained that, “if you happen to find yourself in private practice, spend some quality time in doing pro nono works to assist the indigenes, and the vulnerable, to obtain justice. ”



Justice Anin-Yeboah also called on legal luminaries to consider working with the department of the Attorney General and other public institutions that require the services of legal practitioners.



This he believes would enable them contribute their quota to national development.



“As young lawyers, you would be doing the nation a wealth of good if you would render public service. Besides the Attorney General’s department, they are more agencies and organizations which require the services of lawyers. A classic example being the Legal Aid Commission. You would be contributing more than a required quota to national development if you make your skills available to these agencies,” the Chief Justice said in his address at the Bar ceremony held in Accra on Friday, November 11, 2022.



