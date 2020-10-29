Politics of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Take the goodies but vote against Amewu’ – Yayra Koku advises Hohoe constituents

The solar lanterns had the image of the Energy Minister, John-Peter Amewu on it

A National Democratic Congress faithful, Yayra Koku has advised persons in the Hohoe constituency to accept the "goodies" from the New Patriotic Party's aspiring member of parliament, John-Peter Amewu but rather vote against him.



Mr Koku on Thursday, October 29, on Facebook posted images of some items believed to have been distributed to constituents by Mr Amewu in an attempt to win their votes in the December 7 poll.



"This is what Amewu is sharing in Hohoe. As I posted yesterday, when they bring the goodies, take it and vote against them because they stole it from you. Very SHAMEFUL," he wrote in a Facebook post.



The move by the MP has been described as “shameful’ by the staunch member of the NDC, Yayra Koku.



It is unclear whether the items were distributed in the name of the Member of parliament, however, the image of the Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu was embodied on the item which looked like a solar lantern.



See post below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.