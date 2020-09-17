General News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Take part in voters verification exercise – John Mahama urges

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of National Democratic Congress

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress has appealed to registered voters to participate in the voters verification exercise set to be undertaken by the Electoral Commission.



From Friday, September 18 to Friday, September 25, the EC will embark on an exercise that will put the register on display to allow voters check their details and make cases for correction where permissible.



The EC has also announced a short code that will serve the same purpose as the verification centres.



Aside from helping registered voters to authenticate their details, the verification exercise will also be used to clean the register.



Addressing a rally of chief and people of Amanting in the Bono East Region, the former president encouraged the people not take the exercise for granted.



He asked them to be vigilant and ensure that all details on the register are without mistakes.



“Let’s repeat the zeal with which we went out in our numbers to register. The registration process is about documentation and there can be mistakes. It is possible that your name may be missing in the register”.



“I’m pleading with all the chiefs to rally their people to go out and check if their names are in the register. This will ensure that if by any accident your name is missing, it can be corrected. It is possible to have a card but you can’t vote”, Mahama is quoted by TheGhanaReport.



Mahama also promised to build a district hospital for Amanting and its surrounding communities.



He restated a promise by the community in 2016 which is to build a ease the pressure on the existing health facilities in the district by building a new one for them.



“It is still on our agenda. Looking at the population of Amanting, you deserve it. Currently, if a patient is in a dire condition that the health centre cannot handle unless the patient is referred to Atebubu or Mampong, there will be trouble,” he said.





