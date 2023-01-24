Take folic acid, not herbal medicine, when pregnant – Midwife

Health News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: GNA

Women have been advised to start taking folic acid immediately pregnancy is confirmed and stay away from herbal medicines to reduce maternal mortality.



Ms Ruth Sally Kodam, a Senior Midwife at the Tema General Hospital, popularly known as Midwife Sally for her activities towards maternal mortality reduction, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said consuming herbal medicines could be injurious to foetus formation.



She said in case it was necessary for pregnant a woman to take herbal medicine, she must ensure it had been approved by the Food and Drugs Authority.



She stated that unlike herbal medicines, folic acid among other medications provided at the antenatal clinic were food supplements that could not harm the foetus.



It was very important, especially in the first trimester of gestation, for pregnant women to take folic acid as it helped with the organ formation of the foetus and cell distribution, Ms Kodam said.



He advised first time pregnant women to either join a pregnancy group or get a professional birth coach, and regularly attend antenatal clinic for safe delivery and healthy mother and baby.