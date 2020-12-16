General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Take care of us – Mortuary attendant to government

35-year-old Solomon Nyarko, popularly known as Atta Mortuary, a mortuary attendant has pleaded with the government to come to their aid.



According to the young man, the government has totally neglected them, (mortuary attendants) forgetting that they are equally important as the rest of the staff working in the hospitals.



He shared his concerns in an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii where he said, “The gov’t pays no attention to us and we’re not even respected because of the kind of work we do…”



Citing Covid 19 as an example, he said, “We weren’t even acknowledged as being part of the front line workers. Our work is as risky as the doctors and the nurses but we were neglected. We were the same people carrying the dead bodies and it would have been very easy to contract the virus and yet we weren’t even recognized”.



Solomon believes, he and his colleagues should be given at least some if not all the privileges the rest of the health care workers get to enjoy.



He urged government to come to their aid as their job is not an easy one and most of them are not even given what they deserve.

