Take bold steps to conserve the environment – NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has challenged residents of Donkorkrom in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District to work together to reverse the trend of wanton dissipation of forest resources in the area.



The Commission urged them to take an active interest in efforts to conserve the forest by planting more trees and reducing logging and charcoal burning activities to avert the adverse effect of climate change.



In line with the European Union partnership with the NCCE under the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP), the residents were encouraged to work together to demand accountability from their leaders and the institutions in charge to ensure good environmental governance in the area.



The NCCE official made the comments during a film show at the Donkorkrom main station by the NCCE, on environmental governance and efforts being made to address challenges in other parts of the country.



Mr Frederick Ahenkorah, NCCE Officer at the Kwahu Afram Plains North District, also entreated the residents to discontinue littering and throwing rubbish indiscriminately, and keep a clean environment.



With a support team from the Head Office, the NCCE Officers including; Mr Christian Aboagye, NCCE/EU Project Accountant, educated the residents on the need to keep a clean environment, and to prevent logging, charcoal burning, and indiscriminate bush burning especially during the dry season.



Mr Kwadjo Appiahgyei, also a staff of the NCCE, entreated them not to give up but to keep working together to address the issues affecting them, saying “When you persevere in pushing for the change you seek, you will be able to secure the change to preserve your environment”.



Mr Appiagyei urged the citizenry to ensure a peaceful election in the area during the upcoming elections and avoid violence that would spark a war.



He urged the residents to take up the issues with the Unit Committee Members and the District Assembly.



During question time, Sumaila Mohammed, a resident, urged the NCCE to continue carrying out civic education in the surrounding communities to sensitise the people about the need to observe sanitation rules and desist from environmental degradation.



Mr Appiahgyei, therefore, appealed to the residents to be tolerant, conduct their campaigns peacefully and avoid political violence before, during and after the election.





