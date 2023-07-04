Take advantage of the regionalisation to acquire skills in the maritime space - RMU VC

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: Mabel Delassie Awuku

Dr. Jethro W. Brooks, the acting vice chancellor of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) has called on the general public to take advantage of the opportunities available at the University and enroll to add on to knowledge and also open themselves up for opportunities in the practical and maritime space.



According to him, pursuing skills training allows trainees to be more confident in using emerging technology and help address specific needs within their immediate communities for improved, easy and solution driven lifestyles.



He made the call during a health walk by students and staff of the school to project the institution and its impact on its immediate environment in Accra.



“Acquire advance knowledge in the practice of your profession as Maritime industry keeps evolving with new and complex challenges” he said.



Dr. Brooks outlined the achievement of the Regional Maritime University (RMU), and explained how instrumental it has been in training a lot of technical experts and contributed greatly to maritime and related sector developments across the sub region.



“The university has sought-after programs with available job openings in the resident country and internationally hence the need for the learners to take advantage and sign up for bigger and better opportunities", he added.



Dr. Gabriel S. Akakpo, the Dean of the School of Graduate Studies also added his voice and encouraged the youth especially to take advantage of the postgraduate programs and acquire skills that will inure to their work as technical specialists.



According to him, the Graduate School currently runs programs in MA Ports and Shipping Administration, M.Sc. International Shipping and Logistics, M.Sc. Environmental Engineering, M.Sc. Renewable Energy Engineering, and M.Sc. Subsea Engineering.



The year-long programme which is on the theme: 65 Years of Maritime Education and Training Excellence in West and Central Africa" kicked off the commemoration of the anniversary of the Regional Maritime University and 40 years of regionalisation under maritime education and training.



The 7.6 kilometer health walk started from the parade ground of the University through to Kantamanto junction, Nungua Buade, Nungua SHS and back to the parade grounds.



Activities outlined to commemorate the anniversary include a public Lecture in July, symposium and Career fair in September, Public lecture in October and a panel discussion on the relevance of Maritime Education and training as the gateway to national development to climax the celebration.