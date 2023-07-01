Take a second look at ‘no guns for officers at polling station’ – NDC to IGP

General News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Richard Kofi Asiedu, is urging the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to reconsider the decision of not arming officers on electoral duties.



This plea comes after the NDC's successful outcome in the recent by-election held in the Assin North Constituency, where their candidate emerged victorious over the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) candidate.



Prof Asiedu believes that if the current policy is not reassessed, it could pose a challenge as the country prepares for the 2024 general elections.



He expressed concerns that in the event of armed troublemakers arriving at polling stations, officers on duty would be powerless to respond effectively.



Speaking on the Citizen Show on Thursday, June 29, 2023, Prof Asiedu acknowledged the professionalism demonstrated by the police in the last elections. However, he emphasised his worries about the IGP's directive regarding the arming of officers.



Regarding their electoral strategies, Prof Asiedu highlighted the NDC's approach of downplaying the strategies employed by the NPP during the recent by-election.



He emphasised that the party's focus was not on extravagant displays but rather on a calculated approach to secure victory.