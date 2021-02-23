Regional News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Take a lead role in coronavirus fight - Nana Opare Kwarfo tells Chiefs

Nana Opare Kwarfo I, Kyedomhene of Aburi Atweasin has admonished chiefs in the country to take a lead role in the fight against Covid-19 to enable complete compliance since they are in the communities with the people.



He urged the Chiefs to ensure their by-laws work to help control the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic.



Nana Opare Kwarfo made the disclosure when speaking at the 23rd annual retreat and fundraising programme of the Akyem Old Tafo Singing Band Union and Patrons Association.



Nana Opare Kwarfo who was ordained as a member of the patrons acknowledged the Old Tafo District Presbyterian Singing Band Union for organizing this wonderful retreat with all the COVID 19 safety protocols in place.



He admonished chiefs and other stakeholders to lead by example in the fight against the pandemic.



Nana Opare Kwarfo I, called on the Ghana police service to ensure strict enforcement of the protocols for full compliance to reduce the spread of the pandemic.



Meanwhile, the MP for Abuakwa North also the former Minister of education in charge of TVERT Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo oh her side called on Ghanaians to desist from attacking and accusing the Clergy and Politicians on any social mishaps.



Majority of Ghanaians have the perception that, the clergy as well as political leaders are always to be blamed on anything that affects our society negatively.



They believe that it is the aforementioned personalities duty to fix any unfortunate situation.



Hon Gifty Twum-Ampofo, taken a swipe on this situation admonished all ensundry to be responsible in fixing all social vices and help build a fruitful world devoided of shifting blames on the clergy as well as politicians and other leaders at this pandemic times.



She said, every individual has an obligation in nation building and it will not be appropriate to always shift blames on leaders in the community especially at this COVID 19 pandemic moment



the honourable member explained that, it is the responsibility of all Ghanaians to abide by the COVID 19 protocols as outlined by government to help curb the spread.



Honourable Gifty Twum-Ampofo further urged all parents to lead an examporaly in the fight against COVID 19 spread as school reopens. She added that, their wards will abide by the safety protocols if they (parents) lead the way.