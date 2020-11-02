General News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Take Agyapa deal back to Parliament - Akufo-Addo directs Ofori-Atta

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has directed the Finance Minister to take the Agyapa deal back to Parliament following the completion of the corruption risk assessment by Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, Starr News has learned.



Starr News sources say the president’s directive follows some loose ends Mr. Amidu detected with the current state of the mineral royalties deal.



Mr. Amidu in a statement Monday announced he has completed his corruption risk assessment in the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.



In a statement, Mr. Amidu said he submitted his report on the risk assessment to the Presidency two weeks ago.



“The analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment was completed and signed by the Special Prosecutor on 15th October 2020. The Special Prosecutor in a letter with reference number OSP/SCR/20/12/20 dated 16th October 2020 conveyed the conclusions and observations of the anti-corruption assessment to H. E. the President and the Hon. Minister of Finance as a matter of courtesy before informing the public.”



“Two weeks is more than too long for this Office to continue withholding the announcement of the completion of its sixty-four (64) page report to the public. It is important that this Office has the freedom to discharge its anti-corruption mandate and keep the public informed. I have, therefore, decided to bring the facts of the conclusion of the anti-corruption assessment of the Agyapa Royalties Transactions by this office to the attention of the public and to avoid the continued speculations on this matter,” he said.



Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu in September called on the Finance Ministry to hold on with its scheduled initial Public Offer (IPO) on the Agyapa royalties deal until he is done with his corruption risk assessment on the transaction.



“This office would have wished to complete its corruption risk assessment on the Agyapa Royalties Transaction soonest but for the non-submission of the information and documents pending to be submitted by your Ministry. The information and documents you supplied concerned mainly the processes for and the appointment of the Transaction Advisors which goes to the root of any corruption risk assessment,” Mr. Amidu said in a letter to the Finance Ministry.



The letter added: “Information and documents relating to the identification and recommendation by the transaction advisors to your Ministry for appointment a list of other services providers and or underwriters that may be required to complete the transaction as provided in clause 2.2.1 of the mandate agreement amongst others, that are critical to any through corruption risk assessment are also outstanding. The legal opinions particularly of the principal legal advisor to the government under the Constitution are relevant to ensure compliance with her recommendations as part of any corruption risk assessment.”





