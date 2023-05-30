'Tainted' Alan needs 4 - 8 years cleansing from corruption of Akufo-Addo government – Amaliba

Politics of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Lawyer Abraham Amaliba, the Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has posited that Alan Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry who is also a flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), needs considerable time to rebrand his image tainted by the alleged corrupt practices of the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



Amaliba claimed that Alan Kyerematen's prolonged silence during his tenure in office has tarnished his reputation, necessitating a significant period of four to eight years for image rebranding.



“…take Alan, Alan sat too long in this corrupt regime to the extent that we never heard him say anything against the ill practices of this administration, he sat too long, he has been smeared, and he needs to rebrand and that will take like another four or eight years,” he said



Speaking in a panel discussion on TV3’s New Day on May 26, 2023, he further argued that regardless of who becomes the NPP's candidate in the upcoming elections, the party will lose the election because of their bad track record.



"Sometimes if you have a healthy horse and the horse rider is sick, you can still win the race. Do you know that? So, if you have a good horse but even the rider is sick, you can still win the race, but you see the NPP horse is sick, and it doesn't matter who mounts the horse, they can't win the race... but let me take two of the front runners.



“…so clearly, it doesn’t matter who comes, the people of this country will look at their economy and that economy is in everybody’s pocket, they will look at that and when they look at that, this government cannot survive,’ he added.



Meanwhile, five flagbearer hopefuls have picked up their nomination forms to contest the race. They include former energy minister, Boakye Agyarko, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Francis Addai-Nimoh, former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong and Dr. Owusu Afriyie, former minister of Food and Agriculture.



On the other hand, other notable figures like Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and Alan Kyerematen are expected to pick up their nominations in the coming days for the election which is for November 4, 2023.











