Tain NCCE marks constitution week

Regional News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: Yeboah Isaac, Contributor

The Tain District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urge the public to develop oneness and Ghana first attitude in all their endeavors.



This came into light during engagement with residents in the district by the Commission as part of its activities marking this years’ Constitution Week Celebration under the theme “we are one, Ghana First”.



Elaborating on the theme, Mr. Jacob Dorzie, the District Director of the Commission said this is to emphasize our identity as one people with a common destiny and that national interest supersedes ethnic and all other forms of sentiments.



According to him, the Celebration of the Constitution Week is in fulfilment of one of the mandates of the Commission to create and sustain awareness of the principles and objectives of the 1992 constitution to strengthen and sustain the country’s democracy and to also draw people’s attention to core national values and principles that emphasizes inter alia, citizens’ participation, demand for accountability and national cohesion.



The commission through the celebration would interact with the public and intensify education on Ghana’s constitution and raise awareness of the need for everyone to be abreast with the supreme law of the land.