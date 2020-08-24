Regional News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: Isaac Yeboah, Contributor

Tain MP cuts sod for 21km road construction

Gabriel Osei cuts sod for construction of 21km Bituminous surfacing of the Nsuhunu to Bepoase road

People living along the Nsuhunu to Bepoase stretch could not hide their joy when the Member of Parliament for Tain Constituency, Gabriel Osei cut sod for the construction of 21km Bituminous surfacing of the Nsuhunu to Bepoase road in the Tain District of the Bono region.



The project awarded to Amo Prempeh company limited is scheduled to be completed within a year, the Member for Parliament disclosed this during the sod cutting ceremony at Hani.



Speaking at a mini durbar organized by the Chiefs and people of the area, the lawmaker said aside the aforementioned road project, other roads would also be constructed in the constituency.



He reiterated his commitment to serving the people of the Tain constituency who gave him the mandate to serve them as Member of Parliament and assured them of doing his best for them to get their share of the national cake.



The MP said the NPP government under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a promise fulfilling government which the evidence is there for all to see and appealed to the citizenry to renew their mandate come December7, 2020 to continue the good works they are doing.



He appealed to the contractor to give employment to the locals during the construction period and challenged him to work within the stipulated time frame to allow free movement of vehicles and people in the communities.



In a speech read on behalf of the chiefs and people of the area, Mr. Gyaben Mathew Assemblyman of the area expressed appreciation to the government and the MP for the project and the numerous projects the community had benefited from under the NPP administration.



The consultant for the project Mr. Joseph Oppong, Deputy Bono regional Manager of Feeder Roads assured the people that his outfit will make sure the contractor does a decent job that will stand the test of time.





