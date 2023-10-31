Tain District: Tragedy hits Badu as rainstorm kills five people

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Five persons have been confirmed dead following a heavy rainstorm at Badu, a community in the Tain District of the Bono Region.



The five according to the residents died when the heavy storm ripped off the roof of a classroom they were seeking refuge during the rains on Monday, October 30, 2023.



Three of the deceased have been identified as Osei Kwame (Patoo), 30, Mensah Hayford, 15, and Koo Prince, 18, with the two yet to be identified.



The victims according to residents were confirmed dead at Wenchi Methodist Hospital following the incident.



Some residents in the area narrated the story to OTEC News Reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng that "Chiefs of Badu football organized a football game for youth in the community. It began raining heavily during the games so most of the people on the field rushed to one of the classrooms at Badu Roman Catholic Basic School.



"While waiting for the rains to stop, the storm shook the foundations of the building and ripped off the roof, the people in the building vamoosed out of fear but some of them were crushed by the roof leading to their death," one of the residents Richard Nana Poku said.



Police in the area are currently at the community investigating the incident.



Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive for the area, Hon Dr. Lucy Acheampong has visited the community to commiserate with them.