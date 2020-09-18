Regional News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: GNA

Taimaka Africa Foundation supports Hohoe Zongo Development Association

The donation was in support of the Association's annual scholarship awards to needy pupils

Taimaka Africa Foundation, a United States of America-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has donated US$3,500 to the Hohoe Zongo Development Association (HOZDA), in the Volta- Region.



The donation was in support of the Association's annual scholarship awards to needy pupils, students and vulnerable persons in the Hohoe Zongo Community.



The support followed a request made by the Association to organisation, which also shared in the vision of the Association.



The cheque for the money was presented on behalf of the Foundation by Dr Issaka Akparibo, the Country's Representative, to Mr Muhammed Awal Zakaria, President of HOZDA.



Mr Zakaria expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the positive response and said the Association had over the years supported pupils and students to access quality education and provided good health care to the vulnerable.



He said this year, the Association would award 10 scholarships to newly admitted students into tertiary educational institutions and support some continuing students.



HOZDA is a registered association in Ghana whose mission is to lead development in the Hohoe Zongo Community.



Taimaka Africa is a foundation that supports deprived communities in Africa, especially West Africa in the areas of health care delivery and education.





