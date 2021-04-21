You are here: HomeNews2021 04 21Article 1238725

'Tactical substitution': Akuapem Poloo out, Nana Agradaa in – Twitter users react

Actress Akuapem Poloo and fetish priestess Nana Agradaa Actress Akuapem Poloo and fetish priestess Nana Agradaa

Social media users have described news of an Accra High Court granting bail to actress Akuapem Poloo, as a “tactical substitution” following an earlier arrest of self-styled priestess, Nana Agradaa.

According to an announcement by the Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu, the fetish priestess was arrested in the late hours of Monday, April 20, 2021.

Reacting to the news, some social media users have applauded authorities for also closing down two Television stations belonging to Nana Agraada as they believe it was a step in the right direction in clamping down on the activities of spiritualists on TV and radio stations in Ghana.

A Twitter user with name QuasiBurnerx: “Akuapem Poloo out Nana Agradaa in. No be small Pep Guardiola tactics Ghanaian Government dey play oo"

Another added: “Ghana police have replaced Akuapem Poloo with Nana Agradaa.. is Ghana not sweet ?”

A third wrote: “???????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????? Prison.... Our third change, Nana Agradaa comes on for Akuapem Poloo.?

Below are some reactions from social media:























