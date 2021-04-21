'Tactical substitution': Akuapem Poloo out, Nana Agradaa in – Twitter users react

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users have described news of an Accra High Court granting bail to actress Akuapem Poloo, as a “tactical substitution” following an earlier arrest of self-styled priestess, Nana Agradaa.



According to an announcement by the Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu, the fetish priestess was arrested in the late hours of Monday, April 20, 2021.



Reacting to the news, some social media users have applauded authorities for also closing down two Television stations belonging to Nana Agraada as they believe it was a step in the right direction in clamping down on the activities of spiritualists on TV and radio stations in Ghana.



A Twitter user with name QuasiBurnerx: “Akuapem Poloo out Nana Agradaa in. No be small Pep Guardiola tactics Ghanaian Government dey play oo"



Another added: “Ghana police have replaced Akuapem Poloo with Nana Agradaa.. is Ghana not sweet ?”



A third wrote: “???????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????? Prison.... Our third change, Nana Agradaa comes on for Akuapem Poloo.?



Below are some reactions from social media:





“There’s nothing like sika gari, I use my brain”

Herrr Nana Agradaa is a legend ???????????????? — Beno S★rkCess ???????? (@BenopaOnyx1) April 17, 2021

If Nana Agradaa doesnt escape from prison like Michael Scofield did, I wont trust any fetish priest again ???? — Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) April 21, 2021

Nana Agradaa arrested.. Those who went for sika gari???? pic.twitter.com/TvrU0JwAxr — ODEHYI3 (@michaelntiamoa7) April 21, 2021

Agenda boys after trolling Nana Agradaa and seeing her amoatia hours later???????? pic.twitter.com/Vo72JDMUeq — Ken???? (@kenneth_ash1) April 21, 2021

I remembered the time my paddyman bi ride motor for 5 years den raised all the money go give Nana Agradaa for rituals but beans nkooaa — Mr.Presidoo♚ ( Motivational Speaker) ???????????????????????? (@artistpromote_r) April 21, 2021