Tackling indiscipline and immorality in schools - A counselor call for collective effort for student development

Regional News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: Evans Attah Akangla, Contributor

The Guidance and Counselling Coordinator at Mawuli Senior High School at Ho in the Volta Region has called on all especially parents, teachers and the general public to play their specific roles in raising children for a better future.



Ken Adom Mawuse Tina outlined that in every child's development, indiscipline needs to be addressed from an early age, not just at the senior high school level.



In an engagement at an event dubbed "Mawuli Must Dance" an annual concert by the Mawuli School which aimed at promoting moral values in the students, she asserted that indiscipline is not an inherited behavior but it is crucial to educate children about the importance of distinguishing right from wrong, with teachers playing a significant role in instilling discipline.



According to her, teachers are sometimes faced with some challenges in trying to stilling discipline “despite receiving necessary training, many teachers encounter challenges in quest to discharge their roles or mandates in their respective environment to shape students”



She further explained that in achieving development goals for every student, parents must have positive and supportive relationship with teachers, fostering a conducive learning environment which is beyond just providing learning tools and materials.



"Immorality is exhibited at every level or sector of life, government, parents, teaches, and everyone has a role to play in the development of every student not just by providing their learning tools or materials", she added.



She charged parents and asked them to take delight in knowing the performance of their wards at school including their behaviors and their attitude towards learning.



“The school community must enforce strict adherence to rules and regulations. House mistresses, teachers, and school leaders must ensure that all students follow these guidelines” she said.



She admonished that fostering discipline and curbing immorality in schools is a collaborative effort involving parents, teachers, and the broader society.



"By nurturing a supportive environment and enforcing rules consistently, we can achieve the goal of holistic development for every student", she concluded.