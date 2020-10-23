General News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Tackle sex for grades menace in universities if NDC wins polls – Women to Opoku-Agyemang

Some women who attended the ‘Women in a Conversation with Naana’ event on Friday, October 23 have pleaded with the vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to tackle the sexual harassment menace in the various educational institutions.



They also appealed to her to investigate alleged sex for grades reports that have come up recently in some tertiary institutions in the country and provide solutions to the problem.



During the open forum, representatives from the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) pleaded with her to resolve these issues immediately she assumes office because in their view, these issues are disrupting the attention of female students.



“One thing that is facing the women in the educational sector is sex for grades. This is ongoing and we pray that if she gets the power to represent us she will deal with the sexual harassment,” a rep said.



Another woman said “We want her to help women deal with the issues of breast cancer.



“We also want her to take the promise to extend the maternity leave seriously and implement it.”



Another person said “we want a special desk for funding to be made available for women and children. We want women’s health to be a priority.”



Representatives from women’s right organizations, Non-governmental organizations (NGOs), Trade Union Congress (TUC), GRASAG, Kayayeis and other groups attended the event.



The event forms part of the preparations of the NDC towards the elections on December 7 this year





