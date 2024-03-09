Tackle micro and macro level issues confronting women everywhere – SDD Ghana

Regional News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Savings and Development Dialogue Ghana (SDD Ghana) has called for a holistic approach to dealing with the micro and macro-level issues confronting women.



SDD Ghana is calling on national governments to implement programmes, enact bills, and refine policies aimed at seeking improvements in the lives of women.



In its statement on the celebration of International Women’s Day, SDD Ghana said these bills are not favours extended to women but corrective steps to reverse the years of marginalization and disproportionate underrepresentation of women in political, social, and economic spaces.



International Women’s Day Celebrations



SDD-Ghana calls on stakeholders to shun the numbers game and boldly confront both micro and macro-level issues confronting women everywhere:



This time every year, the global community takes time to highlight issues concerning women. These include celebrating achievements and enumerating challenges. There have been considerable global efforts directed at extending the agency of women.



National governments have implemented programmes, enacted bills, and refined policies aimed at seeking improvements in the lives of women. It is the considered view of SDD-Ghana that these are not favours extended to women but corrective steps to reverse the years of marginalization and disproportionate underrepresentation of women in many political, social, and economic spaces.



The theme for this year’s celebration, “Investing in Women: Accelerating Progress,” offers significant pointers to what needs to be done beyond celebrations. This is an invitation to tackle structural, cultural, and institutional bottlenecks that have historically conspired to hobble the imperative of ensuring that women have access to economic, social, and political resources to create and consolidate agency.



This is an opportune time to call on all stakeholders to expedite action on the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill to give meaning to our commitment to empowering women and enhancing inclusivity.



SDD believes that the passage of the bill is an important first step to dismantling the barriers that inhibit progress. But SDD also wants to caution that passing the bill should not become an exercise in merely ticking boxes without conscious efforts to address the numerous issues confronting women in society.



As we strive to magnify the voices of women, let us ensure that we are not fixating on urban women to the exclusion of millions of women who continue to bear the harsh burdens of marginalization, unpaid care work, and other subtle and not-so-subtle forms of discrimination. SDD calls on the government and all stakeholders to expand the frontiers of the debate and ensure that micro-level issues are highlighted.



SDD also calls on CSOs and development partners to invest time and skills in understanding the different needs of different women with a view to implementing transformative actions that respond to the unique needs of both rural and urban women, urban and rural girls, and literate and non-literate women. In this way, we will be moving away from the numbers game and concentrating efforts on sustainable outcomes.



SDD takes this opportunity to congratulate all women for the sacrifices and contributions they continue to make towards progress at family, community, and national levels. SDD is committed to working with like-minded agencies to enhance inclusivity and fairness.



About SDD Ghana:



Savings and Development Dialogue Ghana (SDD Ghana) envisions a world where diversity inspires actions to create opportunities and enhance inclusion for all people facing barriers.



Our mission is to be a catalyst for positive change, combining inclusive and sustainable development initiatives, research insights, and policy influence to transform lives and communities.



SDD operates a hybrid model, combining the implementation of microprojects with the structured generation of evidence and information analysis. SDD is the ‘People’s Think Tank’, enabling it to accompany communities and groups on the development journey armed with evidence of what works.



The agency adopts innovative, inclusive, and inspiring approaches to tackling development challenges. Our approach is double-edged, incorporating a business case for social development and specific solutions directed at reducing vulnerability.