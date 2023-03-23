TZ vendor arrested for cooking at reopened Kejetia market

Regional News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

A woman has been arrested after she was caught cooking at the Kejetia Market last Tuesday, dailymailgh.com has learnt.



This was reported the very day the market was reopened to trading activities, following a fire outbreak last Wednesday (15 March).



She was captured in a video published online by a leader of the traders’ union, Nana Prempeh. It is part of a campaign launched to check such activities which have been linked to last Wednesday’s incident.



“The Fire Service got wind of a lady fanning a coal pot fire near the lorry terminal and when they got there they found out that she was heating a soup. She sells Tuo Zaafi and so she was reported to the managers who subsequently handed her over to the police”, said Rueben Amey, a leader of one the traders’ unions told Asaase Business.



“Another aspect is that she is not authorized to be there…For we are not going to allow such things to happen in this market. We will not allow anybody’s negligence to cost us. Whether you are a trader or anybody else we are all on high alert”, he stated.



Amey also confirmed the arrest of the prime suspect linked to Wednesday’s fire incident. “She has been named Felicia Opoku and as of yesterday the fire service arrested her assisting police investigations”, he said.