TUDEC, Time To Help gift meat to thousands of families in Accra, Kumasi, other cities

General News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

As part of their annual celebrations of the Eid-ul Adha, the TUDEC Development Centre in collaboration with Non-Governmental Organization, Time To Help on Friday, June 30, 2023 extended its benevolence once again by sharing parcels of meat to all and sundry.



The festival which is one of the most important Islamic holidays for Muslims is celebrated in the form of sacrifice; by slaughtering cows in accordance with Islamic guidelines. The slaughtering of cows is to benefit people from all walks of life.



The meat slaughtering ceremony was done in Takoradi, Kumasi, Wa, Tamale, Koforidua, Cape Coast, and Tema. The exercise was extended to churches, mosques, orphanages, and people with disabilities. etc.

A total of 650 cows were slaughtered and given out.



Speaking to pressmen during the event, a volunteer of TUDEC, Mustapha Kaya revealed the inspiration behind the gesture.



He stated that TUDEC undertakes this action every year to bring smiles on the face of the beneficiaries and also



As usual, recipients were overjoyed to have been remembered on this occasion and encouraged the organizers to continue to show compassion towards others, a gesture most people seem to have forgotten about, especially during these difficult economic times.



TUDEC as an association is built on the principle of love, tolerance, promotion of dialogue and peaceful co-existence.



It aims to create the right resources and opportunities for everyone to become active members of society hence their motto "Putting People First"



