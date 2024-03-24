TUDEC, Peace Council hold 12th edition of Dialogue and Peace Iftar Dinner

General News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

TUDEC Development Centre, a non-profit organization, committed to promoting peace and inter-faith living in Ghana on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, held the 12 edition of the Dialogue and Peace Iftar Dinner.



The event is held annually to recognize the efforts of some distinguished Ghanaians for their commitment to peace and togetherness in the country.



The event also provides a platform for fraternization and a reminder of the importance of strengthening the peaceful relationship among the country's various religious bodies.



The summit also affords relevant stakeholders a platform to take stock of peace-driven initiatives in the country and deliberate on improving them.



Speaking at the event on Wednesday, Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, the former General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, commended TUDEC for the consistency displayed in their promise to help sustain the peace in the country.



“It is with immense gratitude and humility that I stand before you today, representing the Frimpong-Manso Institute, to address the noble cause of peacebuilding and co-existence in our beloved country, Ghana. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the TUDEC Development Centre and the National Peace Council of Ghana for extending this gracious invitation to the 12th Dialogue and Peace Iftar Dinner.”



He also reminded the country of the importance of peace and the need to keep the country together by strengthening institutions such as TUDEC and the Peace Council to carry out their activities.



He noted that one way of entrenching and making more successful the resolute inter-faith relationship within the country is by creating platforms like the Dinner where people from diverse backgrounds converge under one roof to share ideas and be celebrated.



“In the pursuit of peace, it is crucial to acknowledge the role of platforms like this annual event in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 16. SDG 16 calls for promoting peaceful and inclusive societies, ensuring access to justice for all, and building effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels. The Dialogue and Peace Iftar Dinner exemplifies these principles by providing a space for dialogue, understanding, and mutual respect to flourish.



“This annual gathering serves as a beacon of hope in our quest for interfaith and intercultural understanding. As we come together in fellowship and camaraderie, breaking bread and sharing stories, we transcend the barriers that often divide us. We recognize that peace is not merely the absence of conflict but rather a dynamic process rooted in empathy, compassion, and mutual understanding”.







On his part, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour emphasized the importance of recognizing the persons and institutions who have been instrumental in keep the country together and promoting rich diversity.



He observed that the peacebuilding and sustainability process requires the efforts of every Ghanaian and that bridging the inequality and exclusions gaps are sure ways of enhancing the peaceful environment in the country.



“Ghana is a nation blessed with rich diversity. Our various faiths, ethnicities, and backgrounds are not sources of division, but rather the threads that weave together the vibrant tapestry of our society. By recognizing the inherent dignity and shared humanity in each other, we can cultivate a spirit of understanding and empathy. even amidst differing beliefs and viewpoints.



“The path to lasting peace requires not fit the absence of conflict, but a collective effort towards building a just and inclusive society. Let us world. together to the out causes of tension. such as social inequalities and feelings of exclusion,” he said.



At the end of the event, some distinguished and illustrious Ghanaians were giving awards for their commitment to peace in the country.













