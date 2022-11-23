TUDEC 2022: 'We shouldn't wait till election year before embarking on peace campaigns' - Rev. Prof. Frimpong Manso

General News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, has charged the media and other stakeholders to make peace campaign a regular thing.



According to him, peace is one of the most critical things needed for democracy to thrive but it is becoming like the media and other relevant stakeholders only remember that there is the need to campaign for peace when the country is preparing for an election.



He, therefore, urged the media to make it a daily thing and not a four-year ritual in his opening remarks as chairman of the 2nd Dialiaogue and Peace Conference put together by TUDEC and the National Peace Council.



"We must appreciate TUDEC for putting this amazing program together. Conflict resolution and peacebuilding are the greatest challenges of our time, especially those of us in Africa."



"We cannot have any meaningful development or enjoy the fruits of our labour in the absence of peace. The struggle for peace is a collective responsibility for all citizens."



"The media must continue to create the needed platforms for actors in the peace architecture to share knowledge that will facilitate the prevention, management, and resolution of conflict and also empower people of different origins to play their roles effectively. The media must not wait till its election time before they embark on a peace campaign. it must be a regular thing in our society," Rev Prof Frimpong Manso concluded.



The second edition of the Dialogue and Peace Conference was organized by TUDEC in collaboration with the National Peace Council, the Christian Council of Ghana, the National Chief Imam, and the Ministry for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.



The event which was held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, was organized under the theme "promote peaceful co-existence in diversity, mutual understanding and improve dialogue between various faiths, cultures, and races".



The TUDEC peace event was graced by the spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, members of the Christian and Traditional communities, and musician, Okyeame Kwame.



