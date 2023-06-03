TUC to report Sunon Asogli to International Labour Conference

General News of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Organised Labour has served notice of reporting the management of Sunon Asogli Limited to the International Labour Conference (ILC) on June 9, 2023.



Addressing the media after a meeting in Accra on Thursday, June 1, the group expressed its disbelief that such injustice could be perpetrated in Ghana 67 years after independence.



The group indicated that it has resorted to petitioning the ILC because their demands to the local authorities have not been heeded.



The management of Sunon Asogli Power Limited has dismissed three of its local union executives for joining the TUC



According to Organised Labour, measures taken to resolve the situation and to secure the reinstatement of workers have so far been unsuccessful.



The Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr. Yaw Baah, indicated the resolve of Organised Labour to demand justice for its members and admonished the government to quickly act before the formal petition is made.



“On June 9, we are reporting this to the International Labour Conference because we do not think that this should be happening in Ghana 67 years after independence. We are taking it up there, and we are hoping that this will help them think, they should think well before June 26,” he said.



The group has already pledged to take further actions if their local executives are not reinstated by June 26, 2023