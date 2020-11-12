General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

TTU lecturers throw support behind Akufo-Addo

Some executives of the Patriotic Intellectuals at the Takoradi Technical University

A pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group of lecturers at the Takoradi Technical University called the Patriotic Intellectuals (PI) has argued that the progress the Akufo-Addo-led Administration have made in the education, the cocoa and the oil and gas sector are unmatched in the annals of Ghana.



The group observed that through the introduction of policies in the three sectors, the Ghanaian today is better of than has been under previous governments.



Addressing a press conference dubbed ‘Ghanaians must know series – the second edition – on interventions made in the Western Region under President Akufo-Addo; Separating facts from Hard facts’, Chairman of PI Michael Asare Appiah listed a litany of projects engineered by government, explaining that the projects have become critical in offering quality education aimed at producing the next generation of leaders whose exploits everyone will be proud of.



“This government has provided a school block at Ekutuase DA Primary at Wassa East and roofed the Ewoku MA Primary at Nzema East. At Shama, this government has re-roofed the Aboadze RC “A” Nursery, Methodist Nursery, Tico Nursery School, Methodist KG “A” Inchaban, Islamic A&B Primary School, Assorko DA Model JHS and Aboadze DA JHS A&B. All these are at the KG and Basic level. At the Senior High School level, there is a new dormitory block at the Takoradi Senior High School, a 12 seater toilet block and 12 unit classroom block at the Sekondi Methodist Senior High School, a 12 unit classroom block at Fijai Senior High School, a 2,500 seater auditorium with provision of 2,000 chairs by government, 1 big block made up of 2 dormitories with provision of 1,520 new mattresses and 760 new beds by government, 2 new dormitory blocks and 3 storey 12 unit classroom block and 12 seater washroom block all at the Ghana Senior Technical School GSTS, 3 unit science laboratory block at Mpohor Senior High School, 12 unit classroom block at Huni Valley Senior High School. Under the model schools, this government has constructed an administration block, Science block, 2 and 3 storey dormitory block and library block, staff flats, Assembly hall, dinning hall with kitchen and Principal’s and Vice Principal’s Residence at Awaso in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal. There is also a new science block at Fijai Senior High School. There is also the rehabilitation of the old computer laboratory at Ghana Senior High Technical School.”



Mr. Asare Appiah insisted that all the projects are verifiable and expressed the willingness to take anyone who doubts their existence on a tour of every single project he mentioned.



“We also have projects at the Takoradi NVTI aimed at upgrading and modernizing vocational education… various projects at the Takoradi Technical University as part of the GETFund Infrastructure intervention. So, it is erroneous for anyone to say anywhere that this government has not added anything to the infrastructure capacity of the country. We have more than enough examples to show any doubting Thomas,” he defended.



Touching on the cocoa sector, Mr. Asare Appiah said cocoa farmers will forever be grateful to the Akufo-Addo administration because of the interventions it has introduced.



“The farmers can testify that we have the cocoa rehabilitation programme, the mechanization – dual purpose pruner/slasher, the hand pollination, the early mass spraying/CODAPEC Schedule, the free seedling distribution, cocoa farm irrigation projects, improved extension agent to farmer ratio, women and youth in cocoa farming, education and welfare, living income differential among others. Growing up I remember the days of WAMCO and the number of people who depended on it. For so many years it was dead. This government has revived it and WAMCO has under this government remained an operational profit-making venture. The company recorded a net profit of 2million dollars as at July 2019. It is only a competent government that can make this happen.”



He continued: “You all remember the issue on our cocoa roads. This government has done better with our cocoa roads. Currently, a number of our cocoa roads are under construction and are at various stages of completion. The importance of the cocoa roads cannot be over emphasized. This government has signed an agreement to build a new cocoa processing factory at Sefwi Wiawso to further increase local cocoa processing, value addition and job creation. Cocoa farmers whose farms were affected by the Cocoa Swollen Shoot Virus Disease are receiving adequate compensation.”



Mr Asare Appiah said since the discovery of hydrocarbons in commercial quantities, the Akufo-Addo administration has stepped up effort to design policies and legislative framework to ensure that the country derives maximum benefits for its natural resources in a sustainable manner.



“Through the government’s initiative the Petroleum Commission has signed a service agreement with the Takoradi Technical University TTU to train 100 Ghanaians to acquire Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation and Process in both the upstream and downstream. In the 2019/20 academic year the GNPC awarded scholarships to 93 students pursing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics STEM at the Takoradi Technical University. Government has also used some of the proceeds from our oil and gas to complete an Accident and Emergency Unit at the Half Assini Government Hospital, provided a 6 unit classroom block for the Effia Nkwanta Nursing and Midwifery School, provision of a 160 bed dormitory for the Sekondi School of the Deaf, provision of 6 unit classroom block for the Sekondi Methodist School. The GNPC foundation is also constructing a number of Astro – Turf in the region.”



He added: “I cannot forget to mention the almighty 25m dollars GNPC Operational Headquarters in Takoradi which the President cut the sod for its construction. This is in fulfilment of the party’s manifesto pledge. So, you see that, this government is a doer and not just a talker.”



Vice-Chairman of the group Eric Bruce-Amartey Jnr entreated Ghanaians to look at the numerous interventions by the Akufo-Addo government and retain it in power for it to continue to do more to help better their lives.

