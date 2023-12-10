TTH conducts free cataract surgeries for 300 patients as part of 50th anniversary

Health News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: Mumuni Yunus, Contributor

The Tamale Teaching Hospital has conducted free cataract surgeries for 300 people in the Northern Region.



The surgeries come after an earlier free eye screening exercise was conducted in the Tamale Metropolis, Yendi, Bimbilla, and Gushegu Municipalities among others.

Over 1,000 people were screened with about 300 of the people screened being identified as having cataracts, which is regarded as the commonest cause of blindness in Ghana.



The exercise was done in collaboration with the 'Daybreak Vision Project' as part of activities earmarked to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the TTH.



Dr. Gilbert Bonsana, the Orthomologist at the Tamale Teaching Hospital and the Coordinator of the Daybreak Vision Project told GhanaWeb more than Gh¢ 180,000 was committed to the exercise.



He said the amount catered for the cost of surgeries, feeding, transportation, and accommodation of the beneficiary patients of the exercise.



Dr Bonsana said many aged people suffering from blindness were likely to be suffering from cataracts which could easily be treated through surgery.



He revealed that cataracts had a high prevalence rate in the Northern Region because most people did not know it could be cured.



Dr. Bonsana urged residents to make it a habit to visit the eye clinic if they feel uneasy in their eyes.