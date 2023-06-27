You are here: HomeNews2023 06 27Article 1793096

27 June 2023

peacefmonline.com

TOR has no contract with any company as yet – Energy Ministry clarifies

Tema Oil Refinery | File photo Tema Oil Refinery | File photo

Communication Specialist at the Energy Ministry, Kofi Abrefa Afena has said the brouhaha surrounding discussions on the government finding a partner for the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) is “unfortunate”.

He was empathic on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that there is “no contract with any company now” as widely speculated in the media.

Kofi Abrefa Afena admitted that there are negotiations ongoing but no company had been officially awarded a contract to partner TOR.

“TOR wants a credible partner for revive, that is what the Minister wants. If TOR revives, there are going to be huge benefits for the country,” he noted.