TMA urge residents to develop communal spirit

Regional News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Wisdom Aditse, Metro Head of Environmental Health Department at the Tema Municipal Assembly, has urged residents to keep the environment clean.



Speaking with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Aditse said the TMA had consistently used public announcements to mobilize the residents to partake in the communal works but only a handful responded to such calls.



Mr. Aditse, therefore, urged the resident to consistently get involved in TMA communal cleanup exercises to keep their immediate environment clean.



He said, “some members of the community even dared to dump refuse inside and outside the cemetery. People don’t care about what goes on in their communities because they don’t see the direct effect of their actions on them.”



Mr Aditse said the polluted environment would turn up to harm the residents because it could cause respiratory health problems, diarrhea, and typhoid and serve as a breeding ground for mosquitos.



