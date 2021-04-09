TIUA did not issue any earned degrees to Sonnie-Badu in 4 months – Management

General News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA) has denied awarding a Degree to renowned UK-based musician, Sonnie Badu, in a four-month period.



“…no student cannot obtain any major degrees including a PhD in four months," said TIUA on Friday.



This comes on the back of the backlash Sonnie Badu received after he claimed that he has been awarded three degrees in a space of four months.



Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana’s Political Science Department, Prof. Ransford Gyampo described as an absurdity Sonnie Badu’s claim of acquiring three separate degrees in four months.



“PhD enterprise has no room for miracles; God does miracles but not PhD miracles," Prof. Gyampo said on Starr Chat on Wednesday.



The celebrated musician had said that apart from his two honorary doctorate degrees, he also has a PhD, a master’s degree, and a bachelor’s degree.



But TIUA in its Press Statement issued by the Legal Department stated: “Our institution prides itself in the quality of education tailored for each of our students i.e. including their extensive body of work in ministry.”



The University further noted: “TIUA makes no claims, implied or otherwise, that our educational programs, courses, or curricula are the same as offered by secular state colleges and universities. TIUA is not affiliated with the U.S. Department of Education. Credits and Degrees earned at TIUA are for those in Christian service."



It added: "Therefore, any degree that has been earned by our students (Including Dr. Sonnie Badu), are in alignment with the State of Georgia religious exemption authority to receive degrees from associates to doctoral degrees.”