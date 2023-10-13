TEWU wants Ghana to do more under UN Sustainable Development Goal 4

General News of Friday, 13 October 2023

General Secretary of Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), Mark Korankye, says he is unsure, if Ghana can attain the UN Sustainable Development Goal 4 that it has signed onto.



The Sustainable Development Goal 4 states, that all countries pledged to the Policy Document must ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote life-long learning opportunities for all by 2030.



Korankye said with the gaps in the country’s educational structures coupled with inadequate teaching and learning materials, he doubts if Ghana can fulfil the pledge. Mr. Korankye was speaking at the Upper West Regional Quadrennial Delegates Conference in Wa.



General Secretary of TEWU, Mark Korankye, pointed out that the infrastructural deficit from Urban to Rural levels shows clearly that Ghana still has a long way to go.



He said in some areas, one classroom is being used for two classes while some still school under trees. Furniture, teaching and learning materials are nothing to write home about.



He said the current state of the educational sector does not promote equitable quality education for all Ghanaians. Mr Korankye called on government to as a matter of urgency ensure that the gaps are bridged to improve quality teaching and learning.



On Partnering with Ghana on Education delivery, Mr. Korankye said TEWU will resist any attempt by Government to commercialize or privatize the sector. He said every Ghanaian child should have equal access to quality education irrespective of their background. National Chairman of TEWU, Ambrose Kwadzodza hinted at the shortage of non-teaching staff in public educational sector.



Kwadzodza said a chunk of graduates are unemployed while most public institutions do not have the required staff to function well. He explained that some workers who have retired or resigned have not been replaced.



He urged the Director General of GES to direct Regional Directors to adhere to the Condition of Service Document signed with TEWU regarding their mandatory leave period. He said some Regional Directors are not complying with the document, denying its members their leave.