Tuesday, 19 January 2021

TEWU suspends strike

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has called off its strike.



This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, January 18, 2020.



TEWU embarked on a strike in various public universities over poor conditions of service, delays in the payment of arrears among others.



The government and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission intervened to resolve the issues.



In a statement, TEWU said an agreement had been reached with the government on issues “we presented and therefore there is the need to suspend the strike action for now”.



“We, therefore, call on members on the various University campuses to resume work tomorrow, 19th January 2021, whiles leadership continues to engage with Government for the implementation of the agreement”, the statement concluded.







