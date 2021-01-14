General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

TEWU strike not ‘politically’ motivated – Chairman

The KNUST branch of the Teachers and Education Workers’ Union (TEWU) has threatened to remain on strike until their demands are met.



The workers join their colleagues in other public universities across Ghana over failure by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to conclude negotiations on their demand for better conditions of service.



Touching on this, the TEWU local chair at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Charles Arthur said the governmentt had acted in “bad faith.”



“As we speak now, we’ve not heard anything from fair wages and our decision still stands that Wednesday God willing we are embarking on an industrial action i.e. strike,” Charles said.



He also rebuffed claims that their protest is politically motivated.

“It’s unfortunate people are saying our action is politically motivated…we could have done this before the 2020 elections but we are a labour union-backed by law to protect the social rights of our members and so the President has now been sworn in and we are asking him to pay us”, he stated.